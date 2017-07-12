Corrections officer accused of providing contraband to inmates

A South Carolina corrections officer has been arrested, accused of providing contraband to inmates.

James O'Neal is charged with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and furnishing contraband to prisoners. The South Carolina Department of Corrections says O'Neal is a corrections officer at the Lee Correctional Institution, a South Carolina prison that has had numerous incidents involving inmates with cell phones and other contraband.

O'Neal is awaiting a bond hearing at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

WIS is working to get the arrest warrants to determine what O'Neal is accused of providing to inmates.

Just last week, SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said a prisoner who escaped a Dorchester County maximum-security facility did so by using a contraband cell phone and wire cutters. Jimmy Causey was arrested in Texas Friday, four days after escaping Lieber Correctional Institution.

One employee at Lieber Correctional Institution was fired as a result.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.