Corrections officer accused of providing contraband to inmates

The man was arrested after a police manhunt.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.
Tamela Wilson's parents said doctors didn't initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.
Announced as the nominee in a curt, early morning tweet by Trump, and without the pageantry of a Rose Garden ceremony, the hearing will offer the first public, close-up look at Christopher Wray's background.
Robinson Cano's 10th-inning homer off Wade Davis lifted the American League to a 2-1 All-Star win.
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.
A South Carolina corrections officer has been arrested, accused of providing contraband to inmates.
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.
Two Richland County sheriff's deputies whose popularity exploded following a high-speed chase broadcast on A&E's Live PD will be heading to New York this weekend to appear on the show in the studio.
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.
Takata is adding a new type of air bag inflator to the nation's largest automotive recall. The company filed documents with the U.S. government adding 2.7 million vehicles to the recall.
Columbia Police are looking for a man wanted for breaking into a hair salon in the Vista.
