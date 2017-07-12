RCSD's Chris Mastrianni, Kevin Lawrence to appear in Live PD's studio

Two Richland County sheriff's deputies whose popularity exploded following a high-speed chase broadcast on A&E's Live PD will be heading to New York this weekend to appear on the show in the studio.

Deputies Chris Mastrianni and Kevin Lawrence will be joining host Dan Abrams this weekend to offer insight as the show begins another weekend of coverage of law enforcement officers on the beat.

The appearance was previously scheduled before the dramatic Saturday night incident that sent Live PD fans into a flurry.

Mastrianni pursued an SUV driven by 22-year-old Bryan Martin.

Martin lost control and flipped the vehicle onto its roof. Seconds later, he emerged with his two-year-old daughter under his arm. Mastrianni began struggling with the suspect, who eventually dropped the girl.

Since then, Mastrianni and Lawrence have become a minor celebrities, gaining not only the admiration of Live PD viewers but thousands of Twitter followers as a result.

