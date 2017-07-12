Tickets on sale for Gamecocks opener vs. NC St. in Charlotte

Tickets are on sale for the University of South Carolina's 2017 season opener against North Carolina State in Charlotte.

The Belk College Football Kickoff is at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 2 at Bank of America Stadium. Ticket prices range from $60-$245.

Click here for a link to purchase tickets.

The Gamecocks are under contract to play the Belk College Football Kickoff Game against the University of North Carolina in 2019 and 2023.

The Gamecocks' home opener is Saturday, September 16 against Kentucky. Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.