Police release photo of man wanted in salon break-in

Columbia Police are looking for a man wanted for breaking into a hair salon in the Vista.

Police say on July 7, the man broke into the Metropolis Salon and Dry Bar on Taylor Street and stole about $5,000 in computers and other electronics.

The man is described as white, with short brown hair and a goatee. A photo of the man is attached to this story.

If you recognize the man in the photo, or know anything about the break-in, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC. TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information. LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

