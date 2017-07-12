GUEST MY TAKE: Mayor Benjamin: "A 'Front Porch' is not a circus nor a beach"

Our state capital is a special place – historic and treasured. Our beautiful SC is a welcoming state known for its southern hospitality. The State’s Front Porch initiative that you’ve heard so much about will demonstrate our hospitality at its finest and provide an opportunity to showcase the best our state’s various regions have to offer.

A front porch is not a circus nor a beach. It is a physical space that is both personal to its residents and hospitable to guests and strangers. It fosters a sense of community and neighborliness. It is a place where new connections are built and old connections are strengthened. A front porch is visible to those who pass by, fostering interactions that are spontaneous—not planned—and allowing a community to come together in a beautiful and inviting space.

Funding for The State’s Front Porch will be provided by The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation whose namesakes owned The State in Columbia and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. After the Knight brothers sold these companies, they established funds at community foundations in both regions. The Knight Foundation remains committed to South Carolina and has invested well over $15 million in education, disaster relief, community needs, journalism and the arts.

South Carolina will be the first state in the nation to provide this concept for its residents and visitors. The City of Columbia leadership and staff are committed to working with our Governor, his staff and our elected state officials to showcase our hospitality and enhance the reputation of our State in a way that’s tasteful, respectable and representative of the hospitality that we are famous for. We look forward to sharing more details with you as those discussions continue. God bless and God bless the great state of South Carolina.

