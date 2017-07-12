Frustrated Trey Gowdy says Trump, Jr. revelations undermining president

A seemingly frustrated Rep. Trey Gowdy said the "drip, drip, drip" of new revelations surrounding the potential contact with members of the Russian government and the Trump Administration is undermining the president's credibility.

Appearing on Fox News on Tuesday night after President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr., tweeted out emails between himself and an attorney from Moscow who claimed the Russian government had damaging information on Hillary Clinton, Gowdy said he was troubled on several levels.

However, Gowdy said he was more worried about the "amnesia" from the Trump Administration on whether or not anyone in his orbit had any contact with the Russian government.

"Someone close to the president needs to get everyone connected to that campaign in a room and say from the time you saw Doctor Zhivago until the moment you drank vodka with a guy named Boris, you list every single one of those and let's turn them over to the special counsel," Gowdy said.

The president, meanwhile, defended his son Tuesday, calling the ongoing Russia investigation the "greatest Witch Hunt in political history."

