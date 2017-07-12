A dozen doughnuts for 80 cents? It's happening Friday

The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
A man accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel will be in federal court in Charleston on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing in reference to a 2011 robbery he has already served time for.More >>
A man accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel will be in federal court in Charleston on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing in reference to a 2011 robbery he has already served time for.More >>
Columbia Police are looking for a man wanted for breaking into a hair salon in the Vista.More >>
Columbia Police are looking for a man wanted for breaking into a hair salon in the Vista.More >>
Robinson Cano's 10th-inning homer off Wade Davis lifted the American League to a 2-1 All-Star win.More >>
Robinson Cano's 10th-inning homer off Wade Davis lifted the American League to a 2-1 All-Star win.More >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.More >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.More >>
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.More >>
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.More >>
Takata is adding a new type of air bag inflator to the nation's largest automotive recall. The company filed documents with the U.S. government adding 2.7 million vehicles to the recall.More >>
Takata is adding a new type of air bag inflator to the nation's largest automotive recall. The company filed documents with the U.S. government adding 2.7 million vehicles to the recall.More >>
A seemingly frustrated Rep. Trey Gowdy said the "drip, drip, drip" of new revelations surrounding the potential contact with members of the Russian government and the Trump Administration is undermining the president's credibility.More >>
A seemingly frustrated Rep. Trey Gowdy said the "drip, drip, drip" of new revelations surrounding the potential contact with members of the Russian government and the Trump Administration is undermining the president's credibility.More >>
The deputy called for help but nearby onlookers did not respond before other deputies arrived. State law says law enforcement officers trying to make an arrest can “call out the bystanders” for assistance.More >>
The deputy called for help but nearby onlookers did not respond before other deputies arrived. State law says law enforcement officers trying to make an arrest can “call out the bystanders” for assistance.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from...More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from thousands of their residents.More >>
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.More >>
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.More >>