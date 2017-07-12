Court hearing Wednesday for man charged with uncle's murder

The Columbia Police Department has arrested and charged two men in connection with a September 2015 cold case.

The Richland County Coroner's Office says the "suspicious" death reported late Tuesday afternoon on Budon Court is now being labeled as a homicide.

'Suspicious' death on Budon Court now under investigation as homicide

A man arrested in connection to the murder of his uncle last month will go before a bond judge Wednesday.

30-year old Brandon Barham is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Charles Kusko. Barham's co-defendant, Floyd Owen, will also be in court for a preliminary hearing.

Columbia Police say Barham served as the lookout when Floyd Owen broke into Kusko's Budon Court home in September of 2015 and shot him several times.

Kusko's body was found two days later.

Owen turned himself in last month and confessed to the crime. Investigators say Owen and Kusko had gotten into a heated argument days before the murder.

Barham's hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

