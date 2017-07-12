You'll have to zig and zag to miss afternoon storms - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

You'll have to zig and zag to miss afternoon storms

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Connect
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A touch of drier air moves in the next few days giving us a few more hours of sunshine before scattered thunderstorms develop by afternoon. 

Look for hotter temperatures through Saturday. The heat index is back at 100° - 102° during the afternoons. A few storms will produce very heavy rain.
 
A cold front comes in by Sunday and stalls out over us, increasing our daily thunderstorms and with the clouds and rain giving us cooler day time temps.
 
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  Highs lower to middle 90s
 
Thursday- Friday:  Mostly sunny, hot and humid, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  Highs middle 90s (Heat index 100° - 102°)

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • AL woman starts human chain to save drowning family in PCB

    AL woman starts human chain to save drowning family in PCB

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-07-12 01:09:48 GMT
    (Source: Leona Garrett)(Source: Leona Garrett)

    It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.  

    More >>

    It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.  

    More >>

  • Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:56:34 GMT

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly