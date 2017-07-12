You'll have to zig and zag to miss afternoon storms

A touch of drier air moves in the next few days giving us a few more hours of sunshine before scattered thunderstorms develop by afternoon.

Look for hotter temperatures through Saturday. The heat index is back at 100° - 102° during the afternoons. A few storms will produce very heavy rain.



A cold front comes in by Sunday and stalls out over us, increasing our daily thunderstorms and with the clouds and rain giving us cooler day time temps.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower to middle 90s



Thursday- Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s (Heat index 100° - 102°)

