Property owners planning to make strong push for why flood-damaged road should fully reopen

People who live in one part of Lower Richland County say they will be keeping up the fight to get a road they depend on completely reopened.



A stretch of Zeigler Road South off of Congaree Road still remains closed off to traffic following the 2015 flood. The road was completely washed out after a dam on Toms Creek breached.



The problem is SCDOT said the road cannot be fixed until the dam gets repaired. For months now, state officials have been locked in talks with the property owners over who should pay the costs. Now, the dam owner is petitioning the court to have the road section closed permanently.



That's not sitting well with many homeowners on the road who say for months now the closure has caused enough strain on their daily drives.



"It's not so much the time I think that makes a difference for us. It's the quality and the safety of the roads that we're driving on,” said Lari Hoback, “Zeigler was a pretty well maintained road. It was a pretty straight road. When we start getting on these dirt roads and these twisting roads -- some of them with very sharp 90-degree turns -- the safety starts to go down dramatically."



A hearing date has been set for where parties can weigh in on the road closure.



It will be on Thursday, July 27 at 11 a.m. at the Richland County Judicial Center.

