Property owners planning to make strong push for why flood-damaged road should fully reopen

A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
Robinson Cano's 10th-inning homer off Wade Davis lifted the American League to a 2-1 All-Star win.
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from thousands of their residents.
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.
President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud is telling states to hold off on providing detailed voter information in the face of increasing legal challenges.
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police.
People who live in one part of Lower Richland County say they will be keeping up the fight to get a road they depend on completely reopened.
The deputy called for help but nearby onlookers did not respond before other deputies arrived. State law says law enforcement officers trying to make an arrest can "call out the bystanders" for assistance.
The video dethroned PSY's "Gangnam Style" that held the original record for five years and stands at 2,895,445,428 views.
An elderly man's disappearance has prompted a statewide endangered person advisory by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
