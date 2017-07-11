Hero deputy from 'Live PD' accepts invite to throw first pitch at Fireflies game

Richland County Deputy Chris Mastrianni has been a fan favorite when it comes to his work in the community and on the A&E crime show, "Live PD."

On Wednesday, the long arm of the law will have the chance to show off that arm at Spirit Communications Park. Deputy Mastrianni has been invited by the Columbia Fireflies to throw out the first pitch at First Responders Night when the Fireflies take on the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

You know who'd be a great First Pitch at our @ColaFireflies First Responders Night tomorrow? @MastrianniChris #LivePD @RCSD — John Katz (@JEKatz33) July 11, 2017

Most recently, Deputy Mastrianni was commended for his efforts after managing to end a dramatic high-speed chase safely. Since then, he has gained thousands of followers on Twitter. He may have a few more after Wednesday night's game.

I would be more than honored to represent all the great first responders of the midlands. — Chris Mastrianni (@MastrianniChris) July 12, 2017

The gates at Spirit Communications Park will open at 6:05 p.m. and the game will begin at 7:05 p.m.

