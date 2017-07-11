SLED issues missing person advisory for 71-year-old Rock Hill man with dementia

An elderly man's disappearance has prompted a statewide endangered person advisory by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED and Rock Hill Police are looking for 71-year-old Mark Waylon Timmons. he was last seen at 1129 Williams St. in Rock Hill on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Rock Hill PD says Mr. Timmons, who is in the early stages of dementia, may be en route to Kershaw County.

He was last seen driving a 1993 silver Ford Mustang with the South Carolina license plate CBL441.

If you have any information about Timmons's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7211.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.