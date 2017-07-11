Gamecocks' Wilson invited to Team USA U23 National Training Camp

South Carolina senior forward A'ja Wilson will be on the go again.

This time, the 2017 Final Four Most Outstanding Player is headed to the USA Women's Basketball U23 National Training Camp in Colorado Springs, Colo., from July 31 to August 4.

Wilson is one of 40 college athletes, including 22 international gold medalists, who will take part in the camp at the U.S. Olympic Training Center. Wilson will also be one of four players at the camp who has won a national championship.

The former Heathwood Hall product will take aim at earning one of 12 spots on the USA U23 team. That squad will compete in the inaugural Four Nations Tournament.

The tournament will take place in Tokyo, Japan from August 12-15. Should Wilson make the team, it would be her second trip to Tokyo in a month's time.

The roster announcement for Team USA will happen on August 4.

