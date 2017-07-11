Columbia 11-year-old honored as top national volunteer

A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.More >>
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
An elderly man's disappearance has prompted a statewide endangered person advisory by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.More >>
An elderly man's disappearance has prompted a statewide endangered person advisory by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.More >>
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.More >>
From now until August 1, troopers will be taking a tour of the state to recruit – and it’s all in an effort to keep you safe.More >>
From now until August 1, troopers will be taking a tour of the state to recruit – and it’s all in an effort to keep you safe.More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from...More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from thousands of their residents.More >>
Part of a busy Richland County roadway is blocked due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car.More >>
Part of a busy Richland County roadway is blocked due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car.More >>
While some kids may require a lecture on why it’s important to volunteer, one Midlands preteen is way ahead of the game.More >>
While some kids may require a lecture on why it’s important to volunteer, one Midlands preteen is way ahead of the game.More >>
Two house fires in one year have caused a lot of grief for one Lexington County family.More >>
Two house fires in one year have caused a lot of grief for one Lexington County family.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>