Police: Robber shot by 60-year-old victim

A 22-year-old man is in jail after being shot by a man he tried to rob early Thursday morning, police say.

Officers arrested Joshua Tyler Bradley shortly after 2:00 a.m. at the 5800 block of Koon Road after an argument and fight with a 60-year-old man.

During the altercation, Bradley is accused of pointing a gun at the victim and then punching him in the head while demanding money. The two then struggled over the gun and the victim eventually shot Bradley twice in the leg, according to police.

Bradley received medical attention for his non-life threatening injuries.

Police say charges are not expected to be filed against the victim.

Bradley is charged with assault and battery first degree, attempted armed robbery, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.