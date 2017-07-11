Midlands boy receives honor to attend American Legion Boys Nation

The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.More >>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.More >>
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.More >>
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.More >>
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.More >>
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
Congratulations to Will Galloway, an incoming senior at Blythewood High School.More >>
Congratulations to Will Galloway, an incoming senior at Blythewood High School.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has written Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to tell him what the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Obama health care law should contain.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has written Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to tell him what the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Obama health care law should contain.More >>
Heather Winfree says that her husband, Steven, has been fighting kidney disease for 14 years. In a video that's garnered more than 175,000 views on YouTube, she announced to him that she's a match and will donate a kidney to him.More >>
Heather Winfree says that her husband, Steven, has been fighting kidney disease for 14 years. In a video that's garnered more than 175,000 views on YouTube, she announced to him that she's a match and will donate a kidney to him.More >>
As a fresh bunch of third graders return to school next month, they’ll be facing a new rule when it comes to progressing on to the next grade level.More >>
As a fresh bunch of third graders return to school next month, they’ll be facing a new rule when it comes to progressing on to the next grade level.More >>
A woman who had been missing since July 6 has been located, according to Myrtle Beach police.More >>
A woman who had been missing since July 6 has been located, according to Myrtle Beach police.More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from...More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from thousands of their residents.More >>
Part of a busy Richland County roadway is blocked due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car.More >>
Part of a busy Richland County roadway is blocked due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car.More >>