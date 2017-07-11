Midlands boy receives honor to attend American Legion Boys Nation

Congratulations to Will Galloway, an incoming senior at Blythewood High School. He has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C. area, July 21 to 28.

Boys Nation is an annual American Legion program that includes civic training, leadership development, and Americanism.

He’s held offices at Boys State and in his high school. He’s also involved in South Carolina Teenage Republicans, Varsity Golf, Blythewood YoungLife, and South Carolina Patriot Voices.

This National Honor Society student plans to attend Clemson University to pursue law or political consulting.

Famous Boys Nation alumni include former President Bill Clinton and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. Notable Boys State alumni include Tom Brokaw, Michael Jordan, Rush Limbaugh, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, Neil Armstrong, Roger Ebert, and Justice Samuel Alito.

And now, Will Galloway. Congratulations, Will!

