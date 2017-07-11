Marines recognize Ben Lippen senior for achievement

A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
The incident resulted in a three-hour standoff between the man and police.More >>
Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from...More >>
Hard work in the classroom is paying off for a Ben Lippen Senior.More >>
You can get free food on Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A!More >>
A group still angry that South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn temporarily raised the rebel banner at the Capitol again Monday.More >>
Monday marked two years since the Confederate battle flag was removed from State House grounds. All the while, an hour away, another Confederate flag still flies high above a Midlands city.More >>
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
