Marines recognize Ben Lippen senior for achievement

Hard work in the classroom is paying off for a Ben Lippen senior.

Kyle Wright has been chosen as one of 96 student-athletes across the country to attend Semper Fidelis All-American Program later this week in Washington D.C.

It's a leadership conference hosted by the United States Marine Corps.

Those chosen to attend must have at least a 3.5 GPA, be active in the community, and hold a student or community leadership position.

"You always know as a parent your kid is your pride and joy, but when he excels off of the field that's when I'm most proud," said his mother, Wendy Keene. "I think his God-given talent is on the field but he just excels in the classroom."

Wright is a running back and linebacker at Ben Lippen. He currently has a 4.0 GPA.

