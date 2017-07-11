The thunder rolls again this afternoon

All the ingredients are in play for more afternoon showers and thunderstorms Tuesday (perhaps a bit more today than the rest of the week due to a stalled front through the Midlands).

Once that mid-July sun comes out and things start to heat up we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and very heavy rain. Storms will be winding by 9 p.m.



The front over us begins to basically wash out Wednesday. However, we’ll still have afternoon thunderstorms around, just a bit more sunshine and middle 90s for highs. Heat index will push near 100° by late in the day.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny through midday with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Rain chance 40%. Highs lower 90s



Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms through 9PM, otherwise, fair and muggy. Rain chance 40% Lows in the lower to middle 70s



Wednesday – Friday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid, highs middle 90s.

