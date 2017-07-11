Clemson's Wilkins, Lawrence named to Bednarik watch list

Eyes will be on two Clemson Tigers this season when it comes to college football's top award for its best defensive player.

Defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence were named to the preseason award watch list.

Last year, Wilkins finished the year with 56 tackles with 13.5 tackles as a defensive end. He also set a school record for most pass deflections by a defensive lineman in a season with 10 as a sophomore.

Lawrence also made a name for himself during his freshman year with the Tigers. He finished the year with 78 tackles while setting a true freshman record with seven sacks. His efforts throughout the year were enough to earn him the honor of being named the ACC Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

Wilkins and Lawrence are just two of a conference-high 18 selections from the Atlantic Coast Conference on the watch list. Florida State led the conference with four selections.

This year, 85 players are on the preseason watch list.

Clemson will be at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte on Thursday.