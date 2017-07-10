Racially charged letter sent to Midlands ice cream parlor

Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...More >>
Monday marked two years since the Confederate battle flag was removed from State House grounds. All the while, an hour away, another Confederate flag still flies high above a Midlands city.More >>
The City of Columbia is in the process of launching plans for a major upgrade of water infrastructure in aging neighborhoods. Over the weekend, another example of why that work is needed. Started filling the pool up the other day and all of a sudden the chocolate water starts coming out of the hose pipe.More >>
Heather Winfree says that her husband, Steven, has been fighting kidney disease for 14 years. In a video that's garnered more than 175,000 views on YouTube, she announced to him that she's a match and will donate a kidney to him.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said Monday that 21 arrests had been made since launching a multi-agency operation targeting child pornography.More >>
