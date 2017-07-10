Want to go for a dip? Columbia man upset about muddy water coming from city line

Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >>
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
Monday marked two years since the Confederate battle flag was removed from State House grounds. All the while, an hour away, another Confederate flag still flies high above a Midlands city.More >>
Monday marked two years since the Confederate battle flag was removed from State House grounds. All the while, an hour away, another Confederate flag still flies high above a Midlands city.More >>
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.More >>
Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...More >>
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police.More >>
The City of Columbia is in the process of launching plans for a major upgrade of water infrastructure in aging neighborhoods. Over the weekend, another example of why that work is needed. Started filling the pool up the other day and all of a sudden the chocolate water starts coming out of the hose pipe.More >>
The City of Columbia is in the process of launching plans for a major upgrade of water infrastructure in aging neighborhoods. Over the weekend, another example of why that work is needed. Started filling the pool up the other day and all of a sudden the chocolate water starts coming out of the hose pipe.More >>
Heather Winfree says that her husband, Steven, has been fighting kidney disease for 14 years. In a video that's garnered more than 175,000 views on YouTube, she announced to him that she's a match and will donate a kidney to him.More >>
Heather Winfree says that her husband, Steven, has been fighting kidney disease for 14 years. In a video that's garnered more than 175,000 views on YouTube, she announced to him that she's a match and will donate a kidney to him.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said Monday that 21 arrests had been made since launching a multi-agency operation targeting child pornography.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said Monday that 21 arrests had been made since launching a multi-agency operation targeting child pornography.More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from...More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from thousands of their residents.More >>