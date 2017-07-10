Wife surprises husband with baseball card announcing she's donating kidney to him

Steven Winfree got the best surprise from his wife in a pack of Topps baseball cards on July 6. (Source: Heather Winfree/YouTube screenshot)

KNOXVILLE, TN (WIS) - There is a very blessed man in Tennessee after his wife took his love of baseball and made a potentially life-saving revelation to him.

Heather Winfree says her husband, Steven, has been fighting kidney disease for 14 years. In a video that's garnered more than 175,000 views on YouTube, she announced to him that she's a match and will donate a kidney to him.

She set it up perfectly - she gave Steven a deck of baseball cards and slipped her surprise announcement on one.

The video shows Steven flipping through a pack of Topps baseball cards like the obvious baseball enthusiast he is.

Steven reading his own rookie card is the home run. The card says:

Steven's had a lot on his plate. With his health issues, he's been striking out a lot. He was not sure how he was going to wind up. His wife thinks he is a great catch, so she decided to go to bat for him. Steven will be a rookie recipient at Vanderbilt Transplant Center where his wife, Heather, will be pitching a new kidney to him. They are sure to hit it out of the ballpark together!

In a blog post dated July 10, Winfree writes that she did not expect the outpouring of love and support from the video and details what happened when she got the news. She wrote:

I posted the video and I am overwhelmed with the support and love we are getting from around the world. That our video touched so many people is very humbling. My hope is that it brings awareness to living kidney donation and more people consider getting tested to see if they are a match. Kidney disease is so hard! My prayers are with all 100,000 (ish) people who are currently on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. My hope is that Steve and my story will cut your wait time down substantially, people (friends, family, strangers) will step up and get tested to be a living kidney donor, and that you will all find your match and live healthier, happier longer lives.

You can watch the video here.

Steven's treatment, he hasn't been able to work for a year and he has to travel to Nashville for treatment three times a week. The couple has started a fundraiser page to help with his care. If you'd like to donate, click here.

