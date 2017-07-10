105-year-old Cayce woman dies, family continues to rebuild home following fire

The Cayce Fire Department threw a surprise birthday party for Ms. Willia Dean Anderson, who is also known as Momma Dean. (Source: WISTV)

A 105-year-old woman in Cayce whose community rallied around rebuilding her home after a devastating fire has passed away.

Willie Dean Anderson's grandchildren said the work to rebuild her home must continue even though she'll not return. She passed away on Friday.

Anderson, better known as Mama Dean, opened her door to dozens over the past several decades, including her own children, grandkids, great grandkids and foster children.

Following the fire, the fire department threw Mama Dean a birthday party for her 105th birthday.

Anderson's family says once renovations are complete with the help of Habitat for Humanity, they'll keep Mama Dean's house open to help those who need it by doing what they say she would've done.

"She has kids, grandkids, great grandkids, so it always is like she had it," granddaughter Stephanie Kelly said. "Go on back and find your bed and get you something to eat."

The public's invited to Willie Dean Anderson's Celebration of Life Service this Saturday. It will be at 1 p.m. at St. Peter's AME Church in North.

