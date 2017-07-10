FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lane blocked on I-26 EB due 'asphalt defect'

Traffic is delayed on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 112 and is backed up to exit 112.
SCHP says the left lane is blocked due to an "asphalt defect."
Update: Obstruction on roadway; I-26 EB: 0.5 mi E of Exit111B, 2 lft lns clsd, Ocrd: 5:02PM.| 5:29P— SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 10, 2017
Emerg maint; I-26 EB: btwn Exit110 & 0.5 mi E of Exit111B, 2 lft lns clsd, Began: 6:05PM.| 6:11P— SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 10, 2017
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.