FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lane blocked on I-26 EB due 'asphalt defect'

Traffic is delayed on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 112 and is backed up to exit 112.

SCHP says the left lane is blocked due to an "asphalt defect."

Update: Obstruction on roadway; I-26 EB: 0.5 mi E of Exit111B, 2 lft lns clsd, Ocrd: 5:02PM.| 5:29P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 10, 2017

Emerg maint; I-26 EB: btwn Exit110 & 0.5 mi E of Exit111B, 2 lft lns clsd, Began: 6:05PM.| 6:11P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 10, 2017

