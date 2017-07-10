Crews put out fire after home possibly struck by lightning - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Crews put out fire after home possibly struck by lightning

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: Columbia Fire Department) (Source: Columbia Fire Department)
(Source: Google Earth) (Source: Google Earth)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Firefighters extinguished a house fire reportedly struck by lightning on Monday afternoon.  

According to the Columbia Fire Department, responders received a call about the incident around 4:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Salusbury Lane. Responders were able to work quickly to put the fire out. 

Officials said the home was vacant and no one was injured during the incident. 

The fire will remain under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly