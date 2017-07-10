Crews put out fire after home possibly struck by lightning

Firefighters extinguished a house fire reportedly struck by lightning on Monday afternoon.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, responders received a call about the incident around 4:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Salusbury Lane. Responders were able to work quickly to put the fire out.

#TheCFD responded @ 4:30pm to 100blk Salisbury Ln for house fire reportedly struck by lightning scene under control no reported injuries pic.twitter.com/ALmU8wV9gl — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 10, 2017

Officials said the home was vacant and no one was injured during the incident.

The fire will remain under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.