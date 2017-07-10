LPD: Car break-in suspect resisted officer during arrest

The Lexington Police Department says they've arrested a person who was found breaking into vehicles on Rama Lane on July 6.

Michael Dakota Phillips, of Lexington, was arrested around 4:30 a.m. on July 6 after a 911 call was made about a suspicious person lurking around the neighborhood.

When police arrived, they saw a tool used to break into a vehicle outside of a pickup truck and Phillips inside of the vehicle trying to hide from police.

Phillips was told to leave the vehicle but instead tried to kick the door of the vehicle open and run away. Phillips continued to resist while the officer as he was placing handcuffs on his wrists.

He was eventually detained and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center. He was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He was given a $4,625 bond.

“Though officers patrol neighborhoods both day and night, having citizens call when a suspicious person or vehicle is seen can be a huge help in preventing crime and in this case assisted in an arrest," LPD Chief Terrence Green said. "If you see something, please say something. Being proactive rather than reactive greatly increases neighborhood safety.”

In addition, LPD says there have been a number of vehicle break-ins in neighborhoods along Park Road that include some handgun thefts.

If anyone has any information on those crimes, they are urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC. The public can also text or email a tip to Crimestoppers at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/. Tips that lead to the arrest of suspects, as well as the recovery of stolen property and drugs are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

