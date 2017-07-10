Alshon Jeffery to hold free football camp, community day in St. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Alshon Jeffery to hold free football camp, community day in St. Matthews

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) pulls in a reception as Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) pulls in a reception as Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ST. MATTHEWS, SC (WIS) -

Former South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver and current Philadelphia Eagle Alshon Jeffery will hold his first-ever youth football camp and community fun day on July 22.

The camp will be held for children ages 6 to 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Calhoun County High School Football Stadium. Following the camp, there will be free food, games, and more from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.  

Registration for the camp is free. 

To register or RSVP, click here to register.  You can also contact Antjuan Seawright at 803-429-8170 or antjuan@blueprintstrategyllc.com.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Bielema on baby and 'Bebe'

    Bielema on baby and 'Bebe'

    Brett Bielema (Source: WAFB)Brett Bielema (Source: WAFB)

    Arkansas head coach, Brett Bielema, covered the 48 hours he was awake for the birth of his baby girl, to a meeting years ago with Ed "Bebe" Orgeron at SEC Media Days on Monday.

    More >>

    Arkansas head coach, Brett Bielema, covered the 48 hours he was awake for the birth of his baby girl, to a meeting years ago with Ed "Bebe" Orgeron at SEC Media Days on Monday.

    More >>

  • SECMD17: Sankey says there is no talk of division realignment in SEC

    SECMD17: Sankey says there is no talk of division realignment in SEC

    Monday, July 10 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-07-10 19:43:01 GMT

    At SEC Media Days on Monday SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey, was asked about division realignment within the conference. The main school in question being Auburn University and whether they may end up moving to the SEC East.

    More >>

    At SEC Media Days on Monday SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey, was asked about division realignment within the conference. The main school in question being Auburn University and whether they may end up moving to the SEC East.

    More >>

  • LSU head coach Ed Orgeron speaks on day 1 of SEC Media Days

    LSU head coach Ed Orgeron speaks on day 1 of SEC Media Days

    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    First-year LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will lead off the media days on Monday, July 10 at the Hyatt's Winfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.

    More >>

    First-year LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will lead off the media days on Monday, July 10 at the Hyatt's Winfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly