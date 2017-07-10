Alshon Jeffery to hold free football camp, community day in St. Matthews

Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) pulls in a reception as Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Former South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver and current Philadelphia Eagle Alshon Jeffery will hold his first-ever youth football camp and community fun day on July 22.

The camp will be held for children ages 6 to 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Calhoun County High School Football Stadium. Following the camp, there will be free food, games, and more from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration for the camp is free.

To register or RSVP, click here to register. You can also contact Antjuan Seawright at 803-429-8170 or antjuan@blueprintstrategyllc.com.

Excited about my 1st Annual FREE Youth Football Camp & Back To School Community Fun Day. See you on 7/22/17 in St. Matthews! #CampJeffery pic.twitter.com/XGKWyMOAdR — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) July 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.