Second lawsuit filed in fatal Lake Murray boat crash from April

The estate of one of the two men killed in a boat crash on Lake Murray in late April has filed suit against the operator of the second boat involved, claiming that he did not render aid.

The estate of Christopher Lanier filed a civil lawsuit on July 6 against Bruce Dyer, claiming that as the operator of the 21' Intrepid powerboat, he "is liable for injuries and damages caused by the negligent actions, omissions, and operations of the boat's driver" when it collided with the 16' Stratos fishing boat carrying Lanier, and his two friends Ash Wannamaker and Danny Phillips.

The crash killed Phillips and Lanier on the night of April 21 near Dreher Island State Park.

Lanier's estate is seeking a jury or mediation to determine monetary damages against Dyer and the owner of the boat, BGIN NXS, LLC.

The first lawsuit was filed by Wannamaker, the sole survivor of the crash, and his wife in May. He was severely injured in the crash and pulled from the lake by other boaters, according to his complaint.

In June, SCDNR released its final report on the investigation, stating Dyer rendered aid by recovering the passengers thrown from his boat, secured his boat, called 911, and directed his spotlight toward the bass boat.

"At no time did Mr. Dyer leave the scene," DNR wrote.

SCDNR did not file charges against Dyer in the collision.

Three days after the crash, Dyer released this statement: "This is from Ginger and myself: Since that horrible accident, my wife and our friends and I have been assisting law enforcement. They've asked us to let their investigation go ahead without commenting, and our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved."

