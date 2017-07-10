FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Midlands

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Mid - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Midlands.

According to the weather service, Kershaw County remains under a warning until 4 p.m. 

A severe thunderstorm warning means conditions are likely for a storm to produce damaging winds, powerful lightning, and drenching rains. 

