Dash cam footage of dramatic Live PD crash released

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has released dash camera footage from the dramatic crash following a high-speed chase that was shown live on A&E's Live PD.

Bryan Martin, 22, is accused of initiating a high-speed chase through Columbia Saturday night with his 1-year-old daughter inside of the car. He faces several charges including child endangerment.

Martin is accused of leading Richland County deputies on the chase that turned into one of the most talked-about moments in the new show's recent history.

It all happened late Saturday night when deputies began pursuit of a male driver in the 1000 block of Furwood Circle. It ended at Main and Elmore following a 911 call made about "suspicious people" at a large party with possibly 200 people.

Martin flipped and crashed the vehicle with a baby inside.

The crash footage, already dramatic on its own, paled in comparison to the emotional aftermath, where Richland County sheriff's deputy Chris Mastrianni attempted to apprehend Martin, who was clutching his 1-year-old child while trying to escape the car.

Bananas doesn't even begin to explain what just occurred on #livePD some people will do anything to get away pic.twitter.com/mVdT27nryv — Pat F (@pfal516) July 9, 2017

The child was not injured in the crash.

Martin was apprehended and stood before a bond court judge Sunday morning where bond was set at $100,000 for a child endangerment charge and another $3,000 for driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.

He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.