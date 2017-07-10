Deputies: Missing man is 'a danger to himself and possibly others'

Law enforcement officials in Orangeburg County would like the public to be aware of an out-of-state man who disappeared on July 3.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators say 41-year-old Anthony Scott Sizemore was reported missing on July 3 after having last been seen in the Eutawville area near Lakeside Marina and Resort. Deputies say Sizemore, who may be armed with multiple knives, possibly has mental issues.

Family members said Sizemore had traveled from his Ohio home with a girlfriend to Orangeburg County.

The man’s girlfriend told investigators Sizemore told her on Saturday night he was going to Mill Creek Bar and Grill with a friend.

The girlfriend said she was told Sizemore never showed up at the business but was seen driving a brown Buick with paper license plates.

However, the woman said that as she walked down the road to use a telephone, she saw Sizemore walk out of a wooded area wearing blue plaid boxers and had a T-shirt wrapped around his head.

When the woman returned with clothes for the man, he was gone.

Investigators have since learned the man may be a danger not only to himself but to others.

If you have any information on Sizemore or his possible location, you are asked to not approach him, but contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.