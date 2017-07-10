Live PD deputy becomes social media star after high-speed chase ends safely

The Richland County sheriff's deputy who was the first on the scene after a man being pursued in a dramatic car chase -- all broadcasted on Live PD -- that ended with his car flipped is becoming a bit of a social media celebrity.

Deputy Chris Mastrianni has gained several thousand Twitter followers following the chase that somehow ended safely with the suspect's arrest and his daughter, who was in the car when it flipped, without a scratch.

As of now, Mastrianni has over 21,000 Twitter followers.

Mastrianni tweets every few days or so, but took a moment to tweet in response to the accident.

Thank you to everyone that has reached out to me with so much love and support about last night. It was a long night and everyone is safe. — Chris Mastrianni (@MastrianniChris) July 9, 2017

Mastrianni has received endless amounts of praise for the way he handled the situation as it unfolded.

Sr. Richland County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Mastrianni is a brave and courageous man. God was with Chris when he was pursuing this maniac. — Lester D McDaniel Jr (@ldmcdaniel59) July 10, 2017

God bless Chris Mastrianni!!! Last night was not an easy one for him. — M Rivera (@athena350) July 9, 2017

My ?? not only broke for the baby but Mastrianni who was put in such a horrifying situation. Kudos to @K_Law124 for making sure Chris was ok — Rhonda (@HelpMeRHONDA311) July 9, 2017

Bryan Martin, 22, is accused of initiating a high-speed chase through Columbia Saturday night with his 1-year-old daughter inside of the car. He faces several charges including child endangerment.

