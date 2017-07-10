Live PD deputy becomes social media star after high-speed chase ends safely

Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
Law enforcement officials in Orangeburg County would like the public to be aware of an out-of-state man who disappeared on July 3.More >>
President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from...More >>
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
A group still angry that South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn temporarily raised the rebel banner at the Capitol again Monday.More >>
Part of a busy Richland County roadway is blocked due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car.More >>
