Live PD deputy becomes social media star after high-speed chase - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Live PD deputy becomes social media star after high-speed chase ends safely

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County sheriff's deputy who was the first on the scene after a man being pursued in a dramatic car chase -- all broadcasted on Live PD -- that ended with his car flipped is becoming a bit of a social media celebrity.

Deputy Chris Mastrianni has gained several thousand Twitter followers following the chase that somehow ended safely with the suspect's arrest and his daughter, who was in the car when it flipped, without a scratch.

As of now, Mastrianni has over 21,000 Twitter followers.

Mastrianni tweets every few days or so, but took a moment to tweet in response to the accident.

Mastrianni has received endless amounts of praise for the way he handled the situation as it unfolded.

Bryan Martin, 22, is accused of initiating a high-speed chase through Columbia Saturday night with his 1-year-old daughter inside of the car. He faces several charges including child endangerment.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly