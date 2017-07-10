UPDATE: Tractor-trailer driver killed in 2-vehicle accident identified

The person killed in a fatal 2-vehicle accident that closed a Richland County roadway has been identified.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said Monticello Road and Camp Ground Road were blocked while emergency officials worked the scene.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed at the tractor trailer driver, 48-year-old Troy Tucker, of Fort Motte, SC died at the scene.

A Haz Mat team was in the area to clean up a fuel leak before the roadway reopened.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

