One dead following accident involving tractor-trailer

Part of a busy Richland County roadway was blocked for a brief period Monday afternoon following a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said Monticello Road and Camp Ground Road were blocked while emergency officials worked the scene.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed one person died as a result of the accident.

The Columbia Fire Department called in the Haz Mat team to clean up a fuel leak.

No word on any other injuries.

