Fatal accident blocks Richland County roadway

Part of a busy Richland County roadway is blocked due to a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has released few details at this time, but they confirm Monticello Road and Camp Ground Road is blocked while emergency officials work the scene.

Details remain limited, but Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed one person has died as a result of the accident.

The Columbia Fire Department called in the Haz Mat team to clean up a fuel leak. The road is expected to be closed for about two hours.

No word on any other injuries.

