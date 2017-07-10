Confederate Relic Room: State House flag is a political artifact, not a military one

House members returned after an almost two-hour recess for caucus meetings in an effort to find a way out from under a glut of over 20 amendments that slowed debate on a bill that would remove the Confederate flag from the State House grounds and place it in the Confederate Relic Room at the State Museum.

The shooting deaths of nine people at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, have reignited calls for the Confederate flag flying on the grounds of the Statehouse in Columbia to come down. Rallies are being held, and politicians have joined the chorus of voices calling for its removal - an opinion that has carried political risks in the state in the past.

Six people have been selected to serve on a panel that will determine how the Confederate flag removed from the South Carolina State House will be displayed at a museum in Columbia.

Fifty-three years of history comes to a close on the State House grounds on Friday as the Confederate flag, once a lightning rod of controversy and history, is permanently removed from its prominent location in front of South Carolinas seat of government.

The Confederate flag has flown in its current position on the South Carolina State House grounds since July, 2000.

The South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum says because the Confederate flag that was removed from the State House two years ago is a 19th century political artifact, it doesn't fit into its collection of relics and artifacts that were part of South Carolina's military history, and therefore needs a place of its own for display.

The museum's statement comes in response to the fact that the Confederate battle flag that was removed from the South Carolina State House by an act of the legislature two years ago has not been placed on display at the museum as outlined in the legislative order. The flag was removed from the State House two years ago Monday.

Organizing a committee to oversee the flag's curation and display, the museum says it needs more space to display the flag.

"Unfortunately, the museum currently does not have space or funding to construct a separate, permanent exhibit for the State House flag," says the museum statement. "The museum submitted a feasibility study and budget, approved by its governing commission, to the General Assembly to expand the museum into unused space in our building, and build a separate exhibit. This has not been approved.

In the meantime, the museum is continuing to develop a practical and appropriate plan for displaying the flag entrusted to it by the Legislature. The museum is currently looking at a more economical, alternate plan that will sacrifice much-needed existing space to exhibit the State House Confederate battle flag. For now, it is in secure, protected storage along with the thousands of authentic historical artifacts in our collections that we currently have no room to display."

