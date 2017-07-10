Man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old for 5 years

A 50-year-old Richland County man stands charged with multiple sex crimes after an 11-year-old girl accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her over 5 years, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrested Charles A. Branham and have charged him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and two counts of kidnapping.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies were called to a home on Hunt Club Road where they were met by the victim in this case, who told them she had been assaulted by Branham since she was 6 years old.

Branham, deputies said, is also facing more charges in Fairfield County.

He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

