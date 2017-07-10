Criminals beware: new K-9 officer on duty in Lexington Co.

Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.
According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, a man from Georgia was killed Saturday in a crop duster crash in Craighead County.
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."
President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
President Donald Trump says "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia" after he pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin over election meddling.
A group still angry that South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn plans to temporarily raise the rebel banner at the capitol again.
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.
A 50-year-old Richland County man stands charged with multiple sex crimes after an 11-year-old girl accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her over 5 years, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
There's a new K-9 officer on patrol in Lexington County.
The Fantasy Island is a stunning 100-foot-long houseboat, complete with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, rooftop bar, and water slide.
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police.More >>