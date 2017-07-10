Criminals beware: new K-9 officer on duty in Lexington Co.

There's a new K-9 officer on patrol in Lexington County.

Blesk is on the job with his handler, Deputy Matt Fields. They trained together in Georgia for a month before going on patrol in Lexington County.

In a recent training session, Blesk led Fields on a track that went three miles. And Fields had to run to keep up.

“Definitely, the physical part of it is very challenging," Fields said. “You never know if it’s going to be 100 yards or three miles.”

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department's K-9 unit has seven deputies and eight K-9 officers. Fields was a patrol deputy for two years before a position opened on the K-9 unit.

“You get to work with a good partner who doesn’t talk back,” Fields said. “I ride around with a dog and get to play in the woods all day, I get to play hide-and-go-seek with real people.”

Fields says Blesk is ready to serve the people of Lexington County.

“To see him put all the things that we’ve trained for into use, it’s come full circle.”

