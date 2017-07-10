Group to fly Confederate flag at South Carolina capitol Monday

The shooting deaths of nine people at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, have reignited calls for the Confederate flag flying on the grounds of the Statehouse in Columbia to come down. Rallies are being held, and politicians have joined the chorus of voices calling for its removal - an opinion that has carried political risks in the state in the past.

The Confederate flag flies on the grounds of the South Carolina State House. (Source: WIS)

History of the Confederate flag on State House grounds

Fifty-three years of history comes to a close on the State House grounds on Friday as the Confederate flag, once a lightning rod of controversy and history, is permanently removed from its prominent location in front of South Carolinas seat of government.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A group still angry that South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn plans to temporarily raise the rebel banner at the capitol again.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party said it will fly the Confederate flag on a temporary pole for several hours Monday.

It is the second anniversary of the state removing the Confederate flag that flew on a pole on the Statehouse front lawn for 15 years. The decision by lawmakers was prompted by the killing of nine black worshipers in a racist attack at a Charleston church.

Web Extra: History of the Confederate Flag on State House grounds

The Secessionist Party says it will raise the flag every July 10th so a year will never go by without the Confederate flag flying.

About 200 flag supporters and protesters came to the event in 2016.

