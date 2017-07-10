Don't leave the car windows down this week; afternoon storms possible

A very weak front that has stalled our over us will start and fade away over the next few days. However, until it does, it will help spark afternoon showers and thunderstorms for much of the week.

Another front should be in the area by Sunday increasing rain chances for late in the weekend.



Look for mostly sunny skies and humid conditions before the afternoon storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with the biggest threat being heavy rain and damaging winds.



Monday: Mostly sunny and humid, 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s



Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms will be ending by 10 p.m. Otherwise fair and muggy, lows middle 70s



Tuesday – Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s

