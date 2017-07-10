Don't leave the car windows down this week; afternoon storms possible

Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
An investigation is underway after a police officer from Uniontown, Stark County was shot Sunday night.More >>
President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.More >>
President Donald Trump says "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia" after he pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin over election meddling.More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from thousands of their residents.More >>
The body of a Benedict College student who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found.More >>
A Wilmington woman is doing all she can to help the dog that's changed her life.More >>
A massive collision in Winnsboro left a mess for first responders Sunday morning.More >>
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.More >>
