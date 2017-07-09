Son charged with killing father after argument

TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man has shot and killed his 51-year-old father after an argument in a South Carolina home.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said Richard Mendez was shot in the head Friday night and died at his home in Taylors.

Greenville County Sheriff's Sgt. Jimmy Bolt said Austin Mendez is charged with murder in his father's death.

Bolt said in a news release that the shooting happened in a domestic incident.

It wasn't known if Mendez had a lawyer.

