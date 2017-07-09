Host, fans react on Twitter to high-speed chase caught on 'Live PD'

A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.

The chase involved a 22-year-old suspect who was identified as Bryan Martin. Martin led deputies on a car chase that ended when his car flipped over at Main Street and Elmore Street. After his car was flipped, Martin got out of the car with a baby in his arms and tried to flee the scene. A struggle ensued between Martin and a deputy that ended with Martin being arrested and the baby being transported to the hospital. The child is expected to be OK.

The chase was aired live the hit TV show Live PD. Dan Abrams, the host of the show, tweeted about the chase shortly after it aired.

“I’ve done a lot of live television but tonight’s #livepd was definitely one of the most emotionally draining. Ever,” Abrams said in his tweet.

Abrams was not the only person to head to Twitter after witnessing the chase. Kassy Alia, widow of fallen Forest Acres officer Greg Alia, also posted her thoughts to the social media site. In a trio of tweets she says, “I can’t imagine facing the #livepd events of last night and act like today is another normal day.”

Alia goes on to say, “Police face events like that every day. What can we do to help them? How do we show them our love? How can we volunteer to prevent events like that from happening? We are all in this together. No one person or institution should face this alone. We are so much stronger together.”

People from around the nation also expressed their emotions after seeing the chase. Some expressed their admiration for Deputy Chris Mastrianni who was the officer that struggled with Martin before arresting him. Others tweeted that the chase made the episode one of the craziest episodes yet.

@MastrianniChris is still on my mind today. The image of him holding the baby with such compassion is forever embedded in my mind. #LIVEPD — Kathy Straughn (@kathystraughn) July 9, 2017

Just saw the craziest scene on #livepd I am truly shocked that a father would do that!!! — Antonietta (@anty55xoxo) July 9, 2017

I ??the stuffed animals @MastrianniChris carries in his trunk & I ?? that he offers one to this little girl who just went thru hell. #LivePD pic.twitter.com/Ot6Fihp3qA — Janet Thorpe (@JaNut0827) July 9, 2017

#LivePD after last night ..man I tell you...@MastrianniChris needs a raise for real!!!! Difficult situation ..split second decisions!! — Mrdrock (@Mrdrock) July 9, 2017

The suspect, Martin, faces multiple charges including child endangerment, marijuana possession, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, and resisting arrest. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

