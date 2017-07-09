Host, fans react on Twitter to high-speed chase caught on 'Live PD'

Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.More >>
President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
The Santa Barbara County fire was one of three in California that grew quickly as much of the state baked in heat that broke records.More >>
The Santa Barbara County fire was one of three in California that grew quickly as much of the state baked in heat that broke records.More >>
Authorities say a man has shot and killed his 51-year-old father after an argument in a South Carolina home.More >>
Authorities say a man has shot and killed his 51-year-old father after an argument in a South Carolina home.More >>
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.More >>
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.More >>
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...More >>
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police.More >>
A massive collision in Winnsboro left a mess for first responders Sunday morning.More >>
A massive collision in Winnsboro left a mess for first responders Sunday morning.More >>
The body of a Benedict College student who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found.More >>
The body of a Benedict College student who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found.More >>
McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law _ but has a Plan B, too.More >>
McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law _ but has a Plan B, too.More >>
The case of man a who ambushed and killed a New York City police officer after a recent psychiatric evaluation at a hospital that released him afterward highlights how psychiatrists must decide whether patients...More >>
The case of man a who ambushed and killed a New York City police officer after a recent psychiatric evaluation at a hospital that released him afterward highlights how psychiatrists must decide whether patients pose enough danger to need hospitalization.More >>