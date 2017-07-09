Train collides with car in early morning crash

A massive collision in Winnsboro left a mess for first responders Sunday morning.

Authorities said a train collided with a car just after 3 a.m. near the 321 bypass and Old Camden Road. The car was stuck on the tracks at the time, and the driver was able to get out of the car before the collision.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The tracks have since reopened and the train is back up and running.

