Body of missing Benedict College student found

The body of a Benedict College student who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the body of Jerrell Ketron Eugene White, 22, was found in a pond near Pleasant Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.

White was last seen around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in Lancaster County.

Benedict College released a statement on Sunday saying, “The Benedict College Family is heartbroken and saddened about the passing of Mr. Jerrell Ketron Eugene White. Mr. White was a native of Lancaster, South Carolina and a rising sophomore. He was a bright and talented student who will be dearly missed. Please join the Benedict College Family in praying for our fallen tiger and his family.”

An autopsy for White is scheduled for Sunday.