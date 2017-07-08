UPDATE: Suspect ID'd in high-speed pursuit with Richland Co. deputies with baby inside vehicle

The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and is charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.

Dispatch confirmed that deputies began pursuit of a male driver in the 1000 block of Furwood Circle and it ended at Main and Elmore following a 911 call made about "suspicious people" at a large party with possibly 200 people.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Bryan Martin. He is being charged with child endangerment, marijuana possession, driving under suspension, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, and resisting arrest.

Richland County Sheriff's Department Lt. Curtis Wilson says the suspect flipped and crashed the vehicle with a baby inside. Deputies on scene said after the crash, Martin got out of the car with the baby and tried to fight the responding deputy.

The suspect exceeded speeds of up to 90 miles per hour during the pursuit.

The baby has been transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK and is now with family. No one else was injured.

