No injuries in pursuit of suspect with baby inside the car

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they pursued a suspect in a vehicle with a child inside late Saturday evening.

Dispatch confirmed that deputies began pursuit of a male driver in the 1000 block of Furwood Circle and it ended at Main and Elmore following a 911 call made about "suspicious people" at a large party.

Richland County Sheriff's Department Lt. Curtis Wilson says the suspect crashed the vehicle with a baby inside. He's been taken into custody and his identity has not been released.

The baby is OK and now with family. No one else was injured. It is unclear why the chase began.

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are being followed by crews with the A&E show "Live PD."

Check back for more updates.

