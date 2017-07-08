No injuries in pursuit of suspect with baby inside the car

The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they pursued a suspect in a vehicle with a child inside late Saturday evening.More >>
The case of man a who ambushed and killed a New York City police officer after a recent psychiatric evaluation at a hospital that released him afterward highlights how psychiatrists must decide whether patients...More >>
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...More >>
A front is expected to arrive in the Midlands Saturday evening which will provide the lifting that is needed to get a few good storms throughout the area, as the front will arrive during the hottest point of the day.More >>
A man has been charged with child neglect after bystanders had to help rescue a 7-year-old from a hot car on Thursday.More >>
Many people gathered in the capital city on Saturday to share a love for reptiles. Repticon Columbia was held at Jamil Temple to show off reptiles and other exotic animals.More >>
In West Columbia, families had fun in the summer sun during the fourth annual Family Ag Day.More >>
"True Blood" star Nelsan Ellis died of complications from heart failure at age 39, reports say.More >>
In a show of force in the face of North Korea's latest missile test, US bombers join fighter jets from Japan and SKorea in training mission over Korean Peninsula.More >>
