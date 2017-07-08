Celebrating the cold-hearted at Repticon

He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...More >>
A front is expected to arrive in the Midlands Saturday evening which will provide the lifting that is needed to get a few good storms throughout the area, as the front will arrive during the hottest point of the day.More >>
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad.More >>
Many people gathered in the capital city on Saturday to share a love for reptiles. Repticon Columbia was held at Jamil Temple to show off reptiles and other exotic animals.More >>
In West Columbia, families had fun in the summer sun during the fourth annual Family Ag Day.More >>
"True Blood" star Nelsan Ellis died of complications from heart failure at age 39, reports say.More >>
In a show of force in the face of North Korea's latest missile test, US bombers join fighter jets from Japan and SKorea in training mission over Korean Peninsula.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
With his former college coach Frank Martin in attendance, and his former teammate PJ Dozier on the other bench, former South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell shined in his first professional game, a Las Vegas Summer League Game for the Los Angeles Clippers.More >>
Three inmates are suing the agencies that run South Carolina prisons, saying officials don't do enough to try to stop sexual assaults behind bars.More >>
