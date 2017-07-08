Celebrating the cold-hearted at Repticon

Many people gathered in the capital city on Saturday to share a love for reptiles.

Repticon Columbia was held at Jamil Temple to show off reptiles and other exotic animals.

Many out of town visitors attended the event and expressed that people shouldn't frown upon reptiles when they come across them.

"Don't judge a book by its cover because every one of them has got their own character,” Monty Madrid said. “Some can be nasty but it's all in education. People think they are slimy, they are awful, but some of the sweetest pets in the world are reptiles."

Repticon will continue on Sunday at Jamil Temple.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.