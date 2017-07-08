Families enjoy fun in the sun for Family Ag Day

In West Columbia, families had fun in the summer sun during the fourth annual Family Ag Day.

At the State Farmers Market on Saturday, visitors had the chance to shop for food while learning about agriculture at the tractor exhibit. Kids had plenty of activities to choose from as well such as bouncy houses to temporary tattoos.

Organizers said the event was an opportunity to celebrate homegrown food.

"This is our heaviest growing season. All of the wonderful summer fruits and vegetables are for sale under the shed,” Elizabeth Wood from the SC Department of Agriculture explained. “We just wanted to provide an environment for families to come out and not only shop for fresh produce but enjoy the farmers market today."

The farmers market is open seven days a week.

