Thornwell shines in NBA debut - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Thornwell shines in NBA debut

(Photo: Katie Dugan, 247Sports) (Photo: Katie Dugan, 247Sports)
Columbia, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -

With his former college coach Frank Martin in attendance, and his former teammate PJ Dozier on the other bench, former South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell shined in his first professional game, a Las Vegas Summer League Game for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Thornwell, wearing No. 4, started for the team that traded for him after he was drafted No. 48 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Against the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team, highlighted by No. 2 overall picks Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, Thornwell scored a game-high 26 points on 6-of-13 shooting with 14 points from the free throw line (14-of-18). He played 32 minutes in the 96-93 overtime win. He also had five rebounds, two steals, and one assist. 

