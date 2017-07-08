Lawsuit says S. Carolina prisons ignore inmate rape reports

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Three inmates are suing the agencies that run South Carolina prisons, saying officials don't do enough to try to stop sexual assaults behind bars.

The inmates are asking that the lawsuit eventually include any inmate who has been sexually attacked behind bars since 2012. They want prisons to spend more money to protect inmates and compensate them for their suffering.

Attorney Carter Elliott filed the suit Monday and says he expects many more inmates to sign on.

The lawsuit covers adults in the Corrections Department and teens at the Department of Juvenile Justice prisons.

The suit says a teen was assaulted with a broomstick and the complaints of two adult prisoners were ignored. Elliott says no one has been charged.

The prison agencies didn't comment on the lawsuit.

